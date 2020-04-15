Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

