Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. 4,092,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,482. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

