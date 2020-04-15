Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 20,684,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

