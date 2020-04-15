Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 233.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,592,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,835. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.