Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

KO stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,794,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

