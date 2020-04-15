Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $29.55 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,735. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

