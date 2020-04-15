Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

