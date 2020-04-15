Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

HTLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 87,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,550. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 150,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

