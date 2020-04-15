Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $48.36 on Monday. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

