Head to Head Survey: MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MMA Capital and Colliers International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.61 $100.98 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 0.71 $102.90 million $2.57 20.99

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 173.57% 43.54% 26.20% Colliers International Group 3.38% 22.77% 3.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MMA Capital and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats MMA Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.