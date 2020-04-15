Head to Head Review: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) vs. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Donegal Group alerts:

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Donegal Group and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.46 $47.15 million N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.44 $99.60 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 5.80% 6.50% 1.50% Safety Insurance Group 11.35% 10.32% 4.08%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.