HD Supply Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 481% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

HDS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,217. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

