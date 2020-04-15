HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 50,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.