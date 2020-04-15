Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 2,891,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1,814.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 220,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 209,312 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 83.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 105,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

