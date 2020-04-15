Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.
NYSE HAL opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.