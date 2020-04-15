Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.