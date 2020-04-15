GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.09). GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,165. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

