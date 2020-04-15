GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 57,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.49. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR
