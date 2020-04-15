GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 57,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.49. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR alerts:

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.