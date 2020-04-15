Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.15. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

