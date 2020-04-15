Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Announces GBX 33 Dividend

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,730 ($22.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,794.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

Get Greggs alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside acquired 120 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

Several analysts have recently commented on GRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,071.43 ($27.25).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.