Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Announces GBX 33 Dividend

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GRG stock opened at GBX 1,730 ($22.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,794.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).
In related news, insider Roger Whiteside acquired 120 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.
