Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$0.80 by Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$0.80 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.53% from the stock’s current price.

CVE GRN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 227,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

Greenlane Rnwbl Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

