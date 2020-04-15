Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$0.80 by Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$0.80 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.53% from the stock’s current price.
CVE GRN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 227,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.
Greenlane Rnwbl Company Profile
