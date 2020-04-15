Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives $28.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 34,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,893. The firm has a market cap of $607.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

