Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.38. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 49,346 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial raised Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.