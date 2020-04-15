Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.38. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 49,346 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial raised Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
