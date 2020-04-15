Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Lowered to $110.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

