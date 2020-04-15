Graco Inc. (GGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graco to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

