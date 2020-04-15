Graco Inc. (GGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Graco has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of GGG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

