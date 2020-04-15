Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Up 6.9%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 10,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 63,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

