Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.32-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

