Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Buy

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

ST opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

