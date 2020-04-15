Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to Hold by Cfra

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.