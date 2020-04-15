Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been assigned a $182.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.70.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $180.09. 4,433,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.