Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Neutral

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Dell stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

