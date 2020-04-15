Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Neutral

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Dell stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
