Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,759. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

