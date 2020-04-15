Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

AUMN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 22,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,213. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.