GoByte Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $135,512.39 and approximately $3,804.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,331,432 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

