Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,027. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,803. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,801,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

