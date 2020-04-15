Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLBZ shares. TheStreet cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

