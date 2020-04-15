Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

