Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,877 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 14,253,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,300,365. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.