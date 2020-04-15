Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $183,146.70 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

Shares of GILD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,253,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

