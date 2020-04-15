Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €83.00 ($96.51) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GXI. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.76 ($85.77).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer stock opened at €67.45 ($78.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -151.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.50 and its 200 day moving average is €66.83.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.