Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.45 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard F. Miles acquired 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $121,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

