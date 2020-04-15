GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.02, approximately 1,044,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,924,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $36,863.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $406,121. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.