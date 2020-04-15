Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.
GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,861. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
