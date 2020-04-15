Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,861. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.