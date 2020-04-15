Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.50. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 52,256 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 611.11%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $660.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad Anthony Landry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,376.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

