General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

