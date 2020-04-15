General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.82.

Shares of GD traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. 801,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

