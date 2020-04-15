General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.82.

Shares of GD stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. 95,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

