Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Generac reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NYSE GNRC traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 226,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. Generac has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $14,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

