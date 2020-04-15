Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47.21 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014807 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $47.21 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,466,228 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

