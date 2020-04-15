Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.52, 12,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,207,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.